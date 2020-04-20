Elite: Cast Girls Featured on Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover May | INSTAGRAM

The female cast of one of the best known series of the moment, opens a number full of good vibes and news in fashion, beauty, money and intimacies. Here is a small preview of what you will find in Cosmopolitan magazine for the month of May.

The beautiful Elite girls tell how the incredible series has changed their lives and give a brief preview of all their plans.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With around 20 million viewers in 190 countries who have seen Danna, Georgina, Ester, Mina and Claudia become Elite girls. The protagonists of the famous series available on Netflix, created such links that they confess that they consider themselves sisters in reality, and they still pinch each morning to find out if what is happening to them is just a dream. “We knew we were making a very powerful fiction, but we never imagined that it could cross borders and reach so many people,” confesses Ester Expósito, who plays “La Marquesa” in the series.

And although we know that Georgina Amorós and Danna Paola have practically been raised on film sets, since they have acted since they were very young, for Danna, Elite came at a vital moment: “Lu made me believe in myself again as an artist”, says the actress. And for their part, Claudia Salas and Mina El Hammani, despite having had previous projects, still cannot get used to the fame that the series has brought them. “Suddenly, I am an actress whom people recognize and ask for photos. And although I am ashamed, that is a wonderful thing,” Mina confessed.

You may also be interested: Danna Paola dances in tiny shorts that make her fans sweat

Well, within the article for the magazine various topics are touched on, of which we will advance you only some of those that you can find inside the pages. In addition, in this issue of Cosmpolitan, you will get a brush as a gift which is ideal for detangling your hair without pulling.

Feminists, daring and real. Our girls on the cover of this month are candid about their path to fame, their relationship with fans, and their projects. And it is that the five women, who in turn are so different and at the same time so equal, are the future and are prepared to continue to succeed.

Read also: Netflix defeats Disney, its actions reach their all-time high

The girls, in turn, participated in a dynamic where they had to sing a song with the word that was randomly selected by one of them, they look playful, happy and very fun, as it is noted that the connection between them is more than a simple friendship, as they themselves mention, are like sisters.

.