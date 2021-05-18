‘Elite’: Carla and Samuel will have their own ‘Short Story’ and there is already an exciting promo

There is nothing left for ‘Elite’ to return, but before the fourth season Netflix has prepared a very strong dish. Or rather a buffet, because Elite Week, which will take place from June 14 to 17, will bring a handful of self-closing episodes to see off several of the series’ characters.

The streaming platform is already showing the first promos of this ‘Elite: Brief Stories’, a kind of spin-off that will say goodbye to Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Carla (Ester Exposito), among other actors who have starred in all three seasons so far. And here we bring you the promo that reveals that one of those “short stories” will star “Carmuel”, the unlikely couple formed by Carla and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla).

Elite Week

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ will introduce new students from Las Encinas, while it will mean the last stage for others like Samuel, Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) or Omar (Omar Ayuso). But it will also be the first season without Carla, Nadia and Lucrecia (Danna Paola). In addition, Valerio (Jorge López), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) and Rebeca (Claudia Salas) do not return.

All of them will have their farewell in these four “short stories”, each of them divided into three episodes that will be released between June 14 and 17. The creators of the series, Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, have been commissioned to write them.

Just a day later, on June 18, Netflix will premiere the fourth season of ‘Elite’, with the new names in the cast: Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso.