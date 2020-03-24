Elite actors are caught kissing off camera | Instagram

The famous Spanish series Elite has given a lot to talk about in the last weeks after its premiere of the new season, and this time two of its actors they were caught giving themselves tremendous kiss off camera.

The fans of the series were very surprised seeing the actors kiss since it was not part of the recordings.

The series has been trending since its premiere either by the chapters or by the controversial that the actors cause.

Again it became trend on social media after a behind-the-scenes video of the last season they recorded was released.

The video is titled “Álvaro Rico’s show“and you can see how the actor did not expect a tremendous kiss from the actor Miguel Bernardeau.

As it’s been known, the cast always had a good relationship and they have a good working environment, so they became great friends.

The 8-minute video features more than 600 thousand reproductions from the fans of the series and has endless comments.

ÁLVARO AND JORGE ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD !!! I LOVE THESE DOSSSSS !!!!! “, was one of the comments.

It was definitely something completely unexpected but it caused quite a few good reviews, something that was not expected.

The new season was released last March 13 on the streaming platform of Netflix.

This new installment revolved around solving the Polo assassination and the actors Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Álvaro Rico, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Aron Piper, Mina El Hammani, among others.

Good news for all lovers of this great story is that the fourth season It was confirmed almost just when the third was released and although they have not confirmed a release date, it is expected to be released until spring of the year 2021.

