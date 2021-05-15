Elise Stefanik is the new “number 3” of the Republicans in the Lower House

15 minutes. Republicans selected legislator Elise Stefanik on Friday as the new “number 3” of the party in the United States House of Representatives (Lower House), following the expulsion on Wednesday of Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her criticism of the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Stefanik, a 36-year-old congressman from New York, easily beat Texas legislator Chip Roy. The vote was 134-46.

“I am proud of the endorsement of former President Trump. He is the most important leader in our party for the voters and it is important that we work as a team to win the majority in 2022. “This was stated by Stefanik shortly before the vote.

Under Stefanik, the Republicans aim to regain control of the lower house, currently with a Democratic majority, in next year’s legislative elections.

In this way, the former president manages to place a close ally in the leadership of the Republican Party in Congress, after the internal war opened by Cheney by refuting Trump’s unfounded allegations that there was a fraud in the November presidential elections that resulted in winner to current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

“Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her great and overwhelming victory. Republicans in the House are united and the movement to make America Great Again is strong, “Trump said in a statement, alluding to his campaign slogan.

With this vote, a purge that was expected by the Republican Party is consummated, which continues to stand by the former president and remove critical voices that reject the accusations of electoral fraud.