Discover the most human side of tennis and offer a session of sincerity and honesty on the part of the players, who bare their souls and offer a really interesting perspective on tennis. With this objective, the project Behind the Racquet and its success is unmatched. Each new publication is great news for everyone and offers an inspiring example in society through athletes who can be known beyond their moments on the track. Elise Mertens It was the last to join the initiative promoted by Noah Rubin, where he addresses one of the most recurring issues on the way to professionalism, such as the difficulty of burning stages and the weariness that hard work and eternal sacrifice can produce.

04/16/2020 06:04

Noah Rubin, the man behind the fantastic project ‘Behind the racquet’, tells how the idea was born and what he has achieved with it.

“What cost me the most was to jump from ITF tournaments to WTA events. In juniors I was always in the top-10 and when I started playing professionally I felt that I had to start from scratch, my feeling was that I had a lot of work ahead of me to be able to compete at that level. I was lucky that my mother accompanied me to many tournaments and that my father knew how to help me on a mental level. It was not easy to face new opponents, but the feeling you have when you start winning matches is unforgettable “, reflects the current number 23 in the WTA ranking.

“Everybody has to walk down the path and see what they like and don’t. From every situation and relationship you get to learn that everything has been put in your way for a reason. ” Go to https://t.co/ZVQucQepU4 for extended stories, podcast and merch. pic.twitter.com/9Ky1gSvUQr – Behind The Racquet (@BehindTRacquet) April 26, 2020

Mertens gives the recipe to overcome difficult times. “For me it was vital to look at what other reference tennis players were doing. I believed that I already had the necessary level to beat great rivals, but the results put me in my place. It took me a while to accept that this was part of the process and that if I continued to work hard, the results would come, “reveals a woman who stresses the difficulty of managing all the emotions of an itinerant life like that of a tennis player. “It is difficult to maintain a passion for tennis when you travel continuously. Being from one place to another almost every week with the same routines always makes tennis boring at times, but this is what I love and always wanted to do. No I imagine dedicating myself to something other than being a tennis player, “he says.

“The fans believe that everything is wonderful because they only see the part of the competition, but to get there you have to do many more things that are repetitive and deprive you of being with your family and leading a normal life,” says one Elise Mertens who dares to give advice to young women. “I think it is important to change the rhythm a little. Rent an apartment in certain tournaments and not always go to hotels, cook occasionally, try new restaurants, visit curious places wherever you go. If I have learned anything from all my way in the Tennis is that you have to extract the positive side from everything that happens to you in life, “said the Belgian tennis player.

