Elise Mertens removes Harriet Dart’s 30th-final spot

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Elise mertens, Belgian, number 16 of the WTA and seed number 13, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of the end of Wimbledon by 6-1 and 6-3 in one hour and seventeen minutes to the British player Harriet Dart, number 142 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The match data show that the Belgian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points. As for Dart, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, obtained a 62% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win 48% of the service points.

In the thirty-second finals, the Belgian tennis player will face the winner of the match in which the Chinese player will face Lin zhu and the german Mona barthel.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the guests.