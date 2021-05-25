Elisabetta Cocciaretto gets her place for the next phase after winning the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

The Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto, number 113 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifty-two minutes by 6-3, 2-6 and 6-1 Ukrainian Daria Snigur, number 208 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

Snigur managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, while the Italian player, for her part, did it 5 times. Likewise, Cocciaretto got 54% in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and made 58% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 76%, he committed a double fault and achieved 53% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.