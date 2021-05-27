Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeats tennis player Francesca Di Lorenzo in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, number 113 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-0 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to the American player Francesca Di Lorenzo, number 160 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that Cocciaretto managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 59% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained 73% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 42% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held where the players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 tennis players face each other. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.