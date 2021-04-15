Elisabet surprises Cristino, her partner, kneeling on ‘First dates’ to ask her to marry him

Elisabet and Cristino met a while ago on First dates, and this Wednesday they returned to the program of Four to confirm in front of the audience that they still love each other and that They want to take another step in their relationship, which would be to “live together, get married and have children”commented the Alicante woman.

The first to arrive was the nursing assistant, who told Carlos Sobera that, after their first date “our life has changed for the better”. The presenter noted that “Cristino does not expect the surprise that you are going to give him, nor does he know that you have come …”.

The Castellón, who went to First dates thinking it was to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the program, commented on Elisabet that “I won the lottery with her, she is a full woman, she complements me, she is like a light for me, everything I lack, she has”.

Cristino’s eyes widened when he saw Elisabet sitting at one of the local tables, where he rushed to kiss her and dine with her. During the evening they did not let go of the hand and remembered the best moments of their relationship.

At one point in the date, Matías Roure brought them a chandelier and he left the operator a box where the matches must have been to light the candles. Upon opening the box, Cristino was surprised to discover a ring.

Elisabet got up from her chair, knelt on the floor and asked the man from Castellón to marry him, who accepted without hesitation. and visibly moved: “It was beautiful,” he admitted.

She, for her part, stated that “He is my prince charming, he is the man I always dreamed of as the song in the drawings says, he is the ideal man”. Cristino concluded by saying that “I hope you give me many surprises like this.”

