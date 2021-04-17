Elisa Donovan Details Her Battle With Anorexia on Clueless Set

Alberto E. Rodriguez / FilmMagic

She continued, “Initially, the only reason I started to really get help was because I was worried I’d not be able to continue, but ultimately, that isn’t what helps you to recover. It has to come from a more pure place of wanting to be better. “

Further in her recovery, Elisa says she realized she wanted to live a “full life,” something she now helps others to achieve.

Of course, the now-50-year-old actress completed filming on the Alicia silverstone flick, and even starred in the spinoff TV series. She says of the experience, “It changed my life in a lot of ways, that movie, but it helped me to get healthy.”

It was during her time on the Clueless set that she met some of her good friends, including the late Brittany murphy, who she describes as a “little hummingbird.”