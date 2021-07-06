Elisa Carrillo returns to face-to-face stages with Danzatlán in Mexico – El Sol de México

After two years absent, the prima ballerina Elisa Carrillo (Edomex, 1981) will return to the Mexican stages through the fourth edition of the Danzatlán festival where she will offer three face-to-face performances of the “Elisa y Amigos” Ballet Stars Gala in which International artists Mikhail Kaniskin, Dinu Tamazlacaru, Yolanda Correa, Kristina Kretova, Igor Tsvirko, Lucia Lacarra, Matthew Golding and Evelina Gudonova will also participate.

“I have not been on the stage in Mexico for two years, they have been very hard years, of great sadness, a lot of struggle and also a lot of teaching, and two years in which the artists and dancers have gone through a very hard stage and precisely the festival it is a great emotion, it is the light of this very difficult tunnel ”, confessed the prima ballerina of the Berlin State Ballet and winner of the 2019 Benois Dance Prize.

At a press conference to announce the 2021 edition of Danzatlán, which will be held from July 30 to August 7 in a hybrid way, Elisa Carrillo said that during this time of global confinement she has learned, like many artists, to adapt to different conditions , so the festival program represents a platform for performing arts after a long hiatus.

“We will have the opportunity to have face-to-face galas, master classes, video cinema, international conference presentations; It is a festival that at this very difficult time is going to fill us with joy ”, he pointed out of the dance meeting that will be broadcast on social networks and Mexican television.

Elisa Carrillo’s gala will have three face-to-face functions, the first will be on July 30 at the Centro Cultural Mexiquense Anáhuac, in Huixquilucan; the following on July 31 at the Centro Cultural Mexiquense Bicentenario, in Texcoco, and on August 1, at the Morelos Theater in Toluca will be the third.

From the international program there will be three virtual functions; a gala with the Igor Moiseyev Ballet that will present the dances of the peoples of Russia and traditional dances from other countries, from the Bolshoi Theater.

Also making its debut in Mexico will be the work “The Lover”, by Marco Goecke, German choreographer and director of the Hannover State Opera Ballet. The second premiere will be “Tchaikovsky. Pro et contra ”, with the Eifman Ballet of Saint Petersburg.

In addition, a series of small and large-format films on the diversity of dance will be screened, such as the documentary about the Frenchman Benjamin Millepied, former director of the Paris Opera Ballet, and the short films from Catalonia and France on neoclassical dance or an opera -ballet.

As in previous years, the festival – with an investment of eight million pesos – will include virtual talks by artists such as the Cuban dancer Yolanda Correa and another by the artistic director Mikhail Kaniskin, who will give a hybrid master class for girls and boys.

Both virtual and face-to-face activities will be broadcast on the social networks of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the State of Mexico and Danzatlán.