Elisa Beni, ‘trending topic’ for her words about the murder of Samuel in ‘laSexta Noche’

Elisa Beni in ‘laSexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

The journalist Elisa Beni has become the second trending topic in Spain after an intervention of hers on laSexta Noche about Samuel Luiz, the young Galician who was murdered a few days ago in A Coruña, went viral.

The gathering spoke in the last hour of the program about this case that has stirred so much Spanish public opinion. Iñaki López has asked Beni if ​​”we are talking about a hate crime.” The journalist has assured that “in the Spanish Penal Code hate crimes do not appear anywhere” and what is included are “crimes of discrimination”.

“The expression hate crimes ends up confusing people because hate is a human feeling. People love each other and people hate each other, since humanity began, and they tend to think that a hate crime is one that is caused by that human feeling of hatred, but almost all the crimes of the Penal Code are caused by some kind of hatred. That is to say, they are not aroused by love ”, he commented.

Beni has wanted to warn about “the technical construction of the hate crime” and has urged “not to confuse it in the Roman paladino with a hate crime because it produces a feeling of hatred.”

Twitter explains why Elisa Beni is a ‘trending topic’. (Photo: TWITTER)

He has also wanted to respond to Ramoncín, that his intervention has indicated that Samuel Luiz’s murderers are not human. Beni disagreed and stated: “On the contrary, they are very human. Since Cain and Abel, the Penal Code punishes humans. All the atrocities included in the Penal Code are commented on by humans. Animals kill out of necessity or instinct ”.

“The increase in homophobic crimes is clear and in Madrid we have been denouncing it for a long time,” she said before giving the opinion that has led her to the trending topic.

“I sometimes asked me why cases that are doubtful are chosen as flags. This case is doubtful regarding this issue. It is. With the things on the table what we have is some young people who believe that they beat another young man to death. This is so. It is absolutely shocking. These are the facts, it is shocking and I think it already requires a first great reflection on how a night of drinking can end in a lynching of a young man no matter what happens. I mean, this is already shocking. Now, the specific issue appears. The squares are filled asking for justice for Samuel. Samuel is going to have justice because justice is done in Spain. That is, you don’t need to ask for it. It is not necessary to go out to the streets to ask for justice because justice works in Spain and there will be justice. I have no doubt and that no citizen has the slightest doubt that he will have it. The only doubt is whether this aggravation of article 510 and 520 of the Penal Code occurs: aggravating discrimination. I mean, I think not. And I already explain why technically this aggravation does not occur, it is not so clear, the police doubt, etc. The aggravating factor of discrimination in these crimes has to do with the fact that the crime is committed to terrorize a minority. That is done for that, not that it has that result. Example of terrorism: we kill any police officer. We do not care if it is PP, PSOE or Luis because we want to scare all the policemen. Is this crime committed because someone wanted to scare homosexuals? That is what the police have doubts because they believe that this situation, how it occurs, they are recording, the other believes that they are recording. Anyway, all this does not seem to be a gang that goes out to kill homosexuals or to frighten homosexuals. There are many cases in which to take the flag. In Madrid, attacks on homosexuals have increased terribly for kissing in the street. There are cases so clear that I do not understand why it is necessary to flag a case in which there really are doubts regarding this savagery, why it occurs.

