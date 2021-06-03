Elina Svitolina manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Ann Li

06/03/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

The Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina, number 6 of the WTA and seed number 5, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-0 and 6-4 to the American player Ann li, number 75 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, Svitolina takes the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Ukrainian managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 64% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break the serve once, obtained a 67% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 47% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the Ukrainian will face off against the winner of the match between the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and the czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is held on clay in the open air and a total of 238 players face off on it. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among which they qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and those who are invited. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 12 in