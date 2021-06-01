Elina Svitolina manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian, number 6 in the WTA and seed number 5, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth in one hour and seventeen minutes by 6-2 and 7-5 to Oceane Babel, French tennis player. With this result, the tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Svitolina managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 61% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 71% of the service points. As for the French, she managed to break her rival’s serve once, achieved 64% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 51% of the service points.

Svitolina will play in the 30th final against the American player Ann li, number 75, tomorrow Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It is held on outdoor clay and a total of 238 players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 12 in パ リ.