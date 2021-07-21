Elina Svitolina is already in Tokyo: “I didn’t expect so much heat”

On Friday the 16th he was getting married, on Sunday the 18th he was heading to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and on Tuesday the 20th he was training at the Ariake Tennis Park. Heart attack week the one you have had Elina SvitolinaAlthough none of the things that have happened to him can ever be forgotten, whether they had to do with his sporting side or the person. The Ukrainian has already activated the Olympic mode in search of a medal for her country, a goal that she stroked in Rio 2016, where she made the quarterfinals. Now almost 27 years old and in a newly shared marriage, Elina talks to the ITF about his emotions leading up to the tournament and the opportunity to defend his country in an inimitable setting.

Olympic mode

“It is incredible to be here after everything I’ve been through. It has been a week full of many emotions, emotions that I will not forget in my life, but I feel privileged to have the opportunity to participate in these Olympic Games. It is incredible to think that just a few days ago I was at a wedding, despite all the restrictions that we are experiencing at the moment, so getting the two families together on such a special day is worth twice as much. We had a great time, really, but now we are here and we have to change the chip, we have to prepare as best we can to play well in Tokyo ”.

A week of many emotions

“We are used to having a lot of tournaments to cover during the year, our schedule is always very tight, so there is hardly time to rest. Now is the time to focus 100% on tennis and of course these Olympics. For any athlete it is very special to be part of an event like this, so the honeymoon can wait. In fact, we already have it scheduled for November ”.

Harsh conditions in Tokyo

“It is very hot, I did not expect that we would have such humid conditions, the temperature is very high here. The other day I was training in the afternoon just to get used to it and acclimatize as soon as possible in these first days. We’ve only just arrived so I’m still jetlagged a bit, I still need a little time to prepare and find my best moment. I know that they are the same conditions for everyone, so you have to arrive prepared for everything ”.

The privilege of defending your country

“I never tire of saying it, I am really happy to be here. The Olympic Games are a very special event, it is a pleasure to be here with all my colleagues and to be part of the Ukraine team, I am very excited and looking forward to the tournament. The Villa is amazing, it’s a lot of fun to have other athletes around and watch different sports, they are all extremely focused, they are very hardworking. Being a member of the Ukrainian Olympic team is an honor, I hope to help with all my heart to bring a medal ”.