Elimination of glyphosate use advances

MEXICO CITY. Despite the adverse climate and lack of water, Baja California is one of the most fertile lands in Mexico for the production of food and horticulture for export, such as chives and asparagus.

The Mexicali Valley dominates the agricultural geography of the state with its crops of wheat, cotton, alfalfa and corn, followed by the San Quintín Valley with red tomatoes, onions, squash and strawberries such as raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, as well as Ensenada, where barley, oats and rye are sown, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

According to him Agri-Food and Fisheries Information System (SIAP), Baja California, ranks second nationally in value of agricultural production, with 94,510 pesos per hectare, only behind Baja California Sur.

Faced with the need to maintain quality standards, but above all to protect the health of the population, food safety and avoid soil degradation, the State Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Coepris) maintains a verification campaign in the fields of cultivation and the companies dedicated to the distribution, sale and management of pesticides, herbicides and agricultural defoliants.

In an interview with Excelsior, Marco Aurelio Gámez Servín, head of the Coepris in Baja California, reported that in response to the presidential decree that prohibits the use of glyphosate from January 2024, the gradual elimination of this dangerous herbicide in the state is being promoted.

He indicated that the activities are carried out with the support of 146 inspectors and technical specialists in matters such as occupational health, environmental health and sanitary operation, among others.

He stressed that two months ago when he took office, he detected the breach of the rule that governs the use of agrochemicals, so they took on the task of checking that all the products had their labeling and the corresponding import authorization.

That the products that are entered do not have doubtful origin, but that they are authorized by Coepris, in addition to that the empty pesticide containers are perforated to avoid their reuse. What we found is that the deposits no longer existed to be able to dispose of them as hazardous waste, so we worked with the companies to remedy the situation, “he said.

Gámez Servín said that the chemical products that crossed the border without authorization and that their content is unknown, are insured and sent to the state laboratory, to analyze them and proceed to their destruction.

So far, we have insured around half a ton of products from fertilizers, defoliants and chemicals, to herbicides and insecticides ”, he pointed out.

TIP OF THE ICEBERG

Aideé Orozco Hernández, Deputy Director of Technological Development of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), warned that glyphosate “is only the tip of the iceberg” in Mexico, since there is the challenge of eliminating 140 “highly dangerous pesticides with current sanitary registration”, which are prohibited in other countries.

He said that there are also at least 183 “highly dangerous” active ingredients that are marketed as insecticides, pesticides, fungicides and fumigators for agricultural, agricultural, forestry, industrial and domestic use.

He stressed that between now and 2024, – when the term of the decree issued by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expires – the Conacyt must issue annual recommendations on the amount of glyphosate that individuals can import, as well as coordinate, promote and support the scientific research to find sustainable and culturally appropriate alternatives for this herbicide.

