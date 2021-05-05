Eliminating tolls also costs us money

During these weeks, the possible implementation of a system of payment for use of the high capacity road network is being discussed. The Government has even estimated a date for the implementation of this system, which could forever change the way we move, since it even opens the door to payment for the use of conventional roads. In parallel, they are reverting to state ownership some toll road concessions. And the news is that this elimination of some tolls is also costing us a lot of money.

As you may have read in the previous sentence I say “it is costing us a lot of money” because the public coffers are nourished by the money that you and I, as taxpayers, religiously contribute in the form of taxes, tributes and fees. The news is not that On August 31, a large part of the AP-7 toll sections will be released (specifically the sections Barcelona-La Jonquera, El Papiol-Montmeló and Tarragona-Barcelona), the news is that the Government will have to indemnify Abertis with no less than 1,291 million euros because of this change of ownership.

In August, 340 km of the AP-7 toll road become public ownership.

The figure has been unveiled in the Stability Plan sent to Brussels, the plan that materializes the commitments that Spain will have to acquire to receive the 140,000 million euros of the Recovery Plan – recovery from the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Why does the government have to compensate the concessionaire? The origin of this compensation comes from a long legal conflict between the ACS Group – owners of Abertis – whose origin is an agreement signed with the state in the distant year 2006.

The agreement in question was signed in 2006 by Magdalena Álvarez – head of Development of the executive of Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero – and in it the extension of the AP-7 route, the improvement of its accesses and the reduction of its tolls, was agreed. costs that the concessionaire would assume based on a projected increase in road traffic. This increase did not materialize, but there was a clause in which the State would commit to pay the concessionaire the difference between the estimated and actual revenues.

Abertis claims 3.8 billion euros. The State will compensate, for now, with 1,291 million.

Already in 2017 and with the Mariano Rajoy executive in power, Minister Íñigo de la Serna decreed that he did not comply with the compensation calculation, and that he would not compensate for the part of the business loss caused by the financial crisis. The litigation between Abertis and the State ended in the Supreme Court, where Abertis claims € 3.8 billion in compensation. In the absence of the resolution of this dispute, the 1,291 million that the State will compensate Abertis this year will notably increase the public debt and the deficit.

The deficit also increases with the reversion to public ownership of toll roads, whose maintenance becomes paid for with public funds. The high-capacity road network is already burdened by a pressing deficit in maintenance, and this compensation, together with the reversion to public ownership of several highways, do nothing more than pour gasoline on the fire of the maintenance deficit. The whiting bites its tail, and the result is that we may not be exempt from pay-per-use on the entire public highway and expressway network.

