Eliminating the additional 20 km / h when overtaking, a risk?

The elimination of the extra 20 km / h to overtake on conventional roads is still in parliamentary proceedings. Will this translate into greater security or not?

May 26, 2021 (12:30 CET)

The DGT wants to eliminate the additional 20 km / h when overtaking on conventional roads.

Among the latest news from the DGT on the roads in terms of velocity We have seen how, first, the Secondary roads lowered their generic limit for passenger cars from 100 to 90 km / h; later, urban roads introduced a generic 30 km / h limit for single lane roads per direction and 20 km / h for roads with the sidewalk at the same level as the road.

Very soon the third great novelty could become a reality and that, again, affects the conventional roads. On this type of road, if we wanted to overtake another vehicle, we could exceed the speed limit by 20 km / h. However, the DGT wants to eliminate this possibility: this reform on the Traffic Law is already in parliamentary process.

The DGT wields several reasons to take this action: to catch up with the other countries of the European Union and send a message that the overtaking maneuver “it is dangerous because it carries the risk of a frontal collision”. However, numerous voices have already come out criticizing this measure.

The time it takes to overtake based on speed, according to the analysis shared by Dvuelta.

The risks of eliminating the 20 km / h when overtaking, by Dvuelta

In order to Return, the entity dedicated to the defense of drivers, eliminate the additional 20 km / h to overtake will turn this maneuver into a “very dangerous lottery. It is a measure that will generate danger due to indecision and that it will severely condition single carriageways“.

To analyze this situation, Dvuelta has echoed a practical analysis carried out by the professor Juan Jose Alba, Mechanical Engineer, professor at the University of Zaragoza and expert in traffic accident investigation. The study results, based on physical calculations, they tell us about consequences that are not at all positive.

The difference between overtakeFor example, to a truck on a conventional highway at 90 or 110 km / h it is more than evident: what would be a maneuver carried out in 2.52 seconds and in 77 meters at this last speed, would be carried out in 7.56 seconds and along the 189 meter lane in the opposite direction. Namely, in triple the time and in a distance 2.5 times longer.

“We have been able to verify that the measurement« 20 km / h less »makes it incomprehensible that the DGT proposes us for greater security to abandon the current model overtaking in 2.52 seconds to move to an overtaking model in 7.56 seconds. Or put another way, that the DGT propose us as safer to overtake dedicating to the same maneuver 5 seconds longer than before (the triple), traveling in the opposite direction 112 meters more than before (2.5 times more) ”, concludes professor Juan Jose Alba, whose analysis graph you can see a little above.