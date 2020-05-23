Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. 5

After the initiative of law presented by the parliamentary group National Regeneration Movement, which repeals, among others, the article related to the Investment Fund and Stimuli for Cinema (Fidecine), Víctor Ugalde maintained: The Ministry of Finance, historically, It has always attacked cinematographic public policies.

Ugalde, president of the Public Cinematographic Observatory and member of the Economics and Culture Studies group, said that each year this agency “has always sent restrictive budgets; We are living a moment of democracy –from 2000 to 2012– that was achieved because we had an Executive power limited by the Legislative; culture was also promoted. In fact, if the yearbooks of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine) are analyzed, the budgets grew from zero to the top, in 2012 ”.

On Wednesday the alarm went off again in the film sector, just a day after María Novaro, head of Imcine, assured that the committed resources would continue to be delivered after the uncertainty generated by the presidential decree of April 2 on the extinction of trusts.

This situation, Novaro explained, led to an arduous legal and administrative work that allowed the use of the legal tool to unify Foprocine and Fidecine.

In this sense, for Ugalde, Morena’s movement comes from the pressure exerted by the Ministry of Finance to execute the extinction of Fidecine, but they have a double discourse.

On the one hand, they speak with Novaro and Alejandra Frausto (head of the Ministry of Culture) about the decree of November 19 and say that there are rules, which must be followed; There is a result and, now, with this initiative, they violate the first negotiation that Foprocine disappeared with false accusations. That is, despite what he says, all the films are always audited; in addition, a member of the Public Function and another of the Internal Control body are present at the meetings; if something happens and they don’t sanction it, it’s their problem.

Actually, he continued, if they saw the results they would be surprised; for example, between the two trusts and the fiscal stimulus 119 films were promoted; But now, with the decree to eliminate Fidecine and Foprocine, it is going to lead us to unemployment and hand over the minds of Mexicans to the gringos; Nor does it work for economic reactivation because it makes us exporters of royalties and colonized citizens. In all of this, it sticks a decree of cancellation of trusts.

▲ Víctor Ugalde, president of the Cinematographic Public Observatory. Photo Media and media

Now, Ugalde continued, several community groups have already reacted and organized and joined this fight. So today (Thursday) we meet with deputy Sergio Mayer to talk about it; We told him that we have been in dialogue for a year, that we want to update the law for the benefit of Mexican cinema and they come up with this; To which he replied that he will seek not to be extinguished and arranged an appointment with Mario Delgado, which could be Thursday afternoon.

Regarding the accumulation of concerns, Ugalde ruled out that this situation leads to the disappearance of Imcine. What is worrying is not the disappearance of the institute, but the money that makes it possible to operate. It should be remembered that he was born in 1983 and until 2000 had a laughable production for the size of the country we have; between six and 10 films were produced per year and the rest was private investment.

He even ruled out that he always benefits from supports to the same producers, because 50 percent of Imcine’s supports are for unknown young people and raw operas.

For a few years, he assured, production increased despite budget cuts, although our Achilles heel is the lack of display on screens, on television and on platforms. This is where we were, when some legislators, headed by the leader of the caucus, sent this initiative, where without further explanation they seek to eliminate Fidecine, which has always bothered the Executive Branch because it has 75 percent citizen participation and has prevented, in others occasions, abuse attempts.

Again, instead of continuing to support a successful policy, as if we were crabs, they begin to boycott it.

All this, Ugalde pointed out, does not help the President, who wants to administer the country and has ideas, but his teams, due to lack of coordination, create unnecessary noise; Andrés Manuel López Obrador is in the middle of a media battle, and with this it would seem that the Ministry of Finance is contrary

