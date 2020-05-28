After a long series of delays and modifications, finally the last movie of the mutants under the Fox label has received a new release date, which we hope will not be postponed again for the sake of the feature film, and it seems that this was set to be a movie that would unite the entire franchise, since the original X-Men would appear in ‘The New Mutants’.

‘The New Mutants’ fans have had to endure a long wait Due to the delays the film has suffered, since after Disney bought from Fox studios, the mouse company decided to change several scenes in the film, so some were left out of the final cut and others were discarded, such as the one that included a cameo of some X-Men from the new prequels.

Thus, the Twitter account, New Mutants Updates, took up a revelation previously made by the director of the film, Josh Boone for SFX Magazine, in which he explained that ‘The New Mutants’ was going to have the participation of James McAvoy in their role as Charles Xavier and Alexandra Shipp as Storm, however, the scene in which they were to appear was dropped.

In that scene, both X-Men were going to welcome the young mutants to Mansion X, which was going to allow a continuity with respect to the other films that make up the X-Men saga, but finally it was decided not to include these cameos to make the feature film more independent, which would allow it to be part of the MCU if it manages to have the expected success.

In fact, it is believed that the main reason why Disney decided to finish producing ‘The New Mutants’, is because it departs completely from the universe that Fox created about the X-Men, since Marvel’s plan is to include the mutants in the MCU, But the new productions will have nothing to do with what has been done previously with these characters, so it is possible that the films that came out under the Fox label will be erased from continuity.

In this way it was revealed that the original X-Men were to appear in ‘The New Mutants’ And although this would undoubtedly have been a great detail on the part of the production, fortunately the cameo did not take place, since this increases the chances that the new movie of the mutants will end up being part of the MCU.