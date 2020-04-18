With these yoga exercises you can look much more rejuvenated and with less presence of wrinkles on your face, start doing them right now from the comfort of your home

For many people in the world, wrinkles can become the worst nightmare of their lives, since as we well know these annoying lines of expression make us look much older and without that natural shine that should characterize us

But not anymore! Now we will show you some exercises which will help you to say goodbye forever.

This first exercise that we will present next, will greatly benefit the appearance of your forehead; The first thing you should do is place all your fingers in that area, and then begin to raise your eyebrows repeatedly. Do it at least 10 times a day.

All the exercises are important, but this one in particular will prevent wrinkles from forming around your eyes, all you have to do is move your eyeballs several times from left to right, and vice versa, also from top to bottom and from bottom to top. . Repeat it 5 times a day.

With this exercise you can avoid nasolabial folds using the “O” technique, for this technique you only have to put your mouth in the shape of “O” and pronounce the sound of that letter, we recommend doing it 10 times a day.

For the fourth exercise, place your fingers at the corners of your lips as they are trampled on by your teeth, then press them gently enough so as not to cause any damage, and bring them up trying to make a smile. Repeat this exercise 10 times a day.

