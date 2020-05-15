Eating rich and healthy is impossible? Of course not! The Omelette Diet is a safe option to eat as you want and lose weight in a matter of weeks. Watch and learn.

According to experts, you can lose weight, with rich and entertaining food. Have they tried and you have not succeeded? Do not worry! Here we bring you the Omelette Diet, with which can lose between six and eight kilos in six weeks.

It is an easy and practical culinary preparation that brings everything together in one plate: vegetables, proteins and different functional foods (such as herbs).

Lose weight with the Omelette Diet.

How to prepare them delivery 300 calories or less per unit. Remember that a normal lunch provides the twice as many calories. In addition, they are ideal to transport, for example, to the school of studies or to work; keep it chilled by the egg and you’re done.

The high egg content in the omelette gives protein of excellent quality. They do not influence the increase in cholesterol since when eating omelette you are not eating red meats, fried foods, butter or fatty cheeses.

What are the 5 omelets that will help you lose weight in 6 weeks?

The Omelette Diet proposes 5 types for you to eat Monday to Friday: 1 portion at lunch and another at dinner.

Monday: Mushroom-Tomato-Parsley Twig Omelette, ideal for the lymphatic system and diuretic. You need 2 whole eggs and 1 egg white, batilos until the volume increases a little. Add ¼ cup small diced tomato, ¼ cup small chopped mushrooms, and ¼ cup small chopped parsley leaves. Use a little sea salt ideally and take the omelet with a little olive oil until the egg sets.

Tuesday: Lettuce-Tuna-Ramas de Betarraga-Merkén Omelette, serves for the Cardiovascular System, increases good cholesterol, anti-inflammatory and serves for circulation. You need 2 whole eggs and 1 egg white, batilos until the volume increases a little. Add 3/4 cup of lettuce, ¼ cup of tuna to the water and ¼ cup of very small chopped beet sprigs, sea salt to taste.

Wednesday: Chickpea-Red Pepper and Curry Omelette, incredible for the Nervous System, activates brain connections and is considered anti Alzahimer. Use 2 whole eggs and 1 egg white, batilos until the volume increases a little. Add ½ cup chickpeas, ¼ cup red bell pepper, diced, sea salt and curry to taste.

Mushroom-based omelette.

Thursday: Purple Cabbage, Onion, Coconut Milk and Olives Omelette, serves to increase the Defenses. Use 2 whole eggs and 1 egg white, batilos until the volume increases a little. Add ¾ cup of finely chopped purple cabbage, ¼ cup of finely diced onion, 5 chopped olives lengthwise, and add 3 tablespoons of coconut milk. Use sea salt to taste.

Friday: Asparagus Omelette, Broccoli, grated carrot and CHIA, great for the Digestive system, it is even considered anti-cancer. Use 2 whole eggs and 1 egg, beat until volume increases a little. Add ¼ cup small chopped asparagus tails, ¼ cup small chopped broccoli, and ¼ cup fine grated carrot + 1 tablespoon Chia seed. Use sea salt to taste.

