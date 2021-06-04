Elijah Wood will be the villain of the remake of ‘The Toxic Avenger – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Elijah Wood was chosen to play the role of the villain in a new installment of The Toxic Avenger, a film originally filmed in 1984.

The 40-year-old actor despite being remembered for his role as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, has already had works in antagonistic characters, such as Sin City 2005 or Maniac 2012, in which he had similar roles.

In this remake, the Hooligans actor will become Bob Gabinger, the head of the company Winston works for, the protagonist played by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).

Not many details have been provided about the film, however it is already known that the person in charge of directing the project will be Macon Blair, who was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival 2017. On that occasion, he was recognized for his most memorable work, I no longer feel comfortable in this world. The director also stands out for being a screenwriter, producer and actor.

At the moment the remake has high expectations with Wood, Dinklage and Blair, since it is a cult film that at the time had a low budget and was considered a disaster, like its other three sequels.

The news of Elijah Wood playing the villain in The Toxic Avenger has generated speculation and more advances are expected on his next film.