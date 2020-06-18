After successfully starring in the critically acclaimed horror comedy ‘Come with Dad,’ actor Elijah Wood will once again be on camera to participate in a new thriller about American serial killer Ted Bundy titled ‘No Man of God’. According to Deadline, Wood’s role will be that of the FBI analyst who handled his case.

Directed by Amber Sealey (‘A Plus D’) from a screenplay by Robert Cargill (‘Doctor Strange’), the film will take place basically in a single interrogation room based on transcripts of conversations between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and Bundy, which took place between 1984 and 1989. The film will narrate the complicated relationship that both developed during the last years of the serial killer on death row.

After more than a decade denying it, Bundy confessed to thirty-six murders of American women that he committed in seven states between 1973 and 1978. The actual number of victims is unknown, being sentenced to death and executed in the electric chair in January 1989.

Wood himself will produce the film alongside SpectreVision co-founder and production partner Daniel Noah and Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman, with Scott Derrickson, Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward as executive producers. The film will be presented on the virtual market in Cannes next week by XYZ Films.