Elijah Wood joins ‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot

Elijah Wood Y Julia Davis are the new signings of the reboot of ‘The Toxic Avenger‘.Kevin bacon, Peter dinklage, Jacob tremblay Y Taylor paige they were already part of the cast.Macon Blair directs and writes the script for Toxie’s return.

Yes, friends of the strange, the fifth installment of the most cancerous hero franchise has ended up becoming a project of considerable budget at the hands of Legendary. Lloyd Kaufman Y Michael Herz, the two thinking heads after that Troma party, will continue to appear as executive producers of the new coming of Toxie, the true first avenger, who begins to add an interesting cast.

To those already confirmed Kevin bacon, Peter dinklage, Jacob tremblay Y Taylor paige, join today Elijah Wood Y Julia Davis, as the first one has well demonstrated on his social networks with understandable enthusiasm.

Macon Blair has been chosen to write and direct this reboot. Blair, who debuted as a filmmaker in 2017 with ‘I no longer feel comfortable in this world‘and who signed the script for’Night of wolves‘, the movie of Jeremy saulnier for Netflix, he has participated as an actor in titles such as’Blue ruin‘(Jeremy Saulnier, 2013),’Green Room‘(Jeremy Saulnier, 2015),’Gold, the great scam‘(Stephen Gaghan, 2016) and’The Florida Project‘(Sean Baker, 2017).

For the clueless’The Toxic Avenger‘(1984), recounted the misadventures of Melvin, the man in charge of cleaning a gymnasium who, after enduring the mockery of the whole town, ended up becoming an imposing monster by virtue of toxic waste. Mocho in hand, the protagonist continued to fight against evil in ‘The Toxic Avenger 2‘ Y ‘Toxic Avenger 3: Toxie’s Last Temptation‘, two sequels released at the same time in 1989, and in’Toxic Avenger 4: Toxie Citizen‘, shot by Kaufman in 2000 as if the previous two had never happened.

If this remake / reboot manages to do justice to the original hooliganism, that is what we take, but if it is not up to par, at least now there are more chances that the original tetralogy will be reissued in a nice pack to enjoy at home. Until then, you can find the original in the Filmin catalog.

