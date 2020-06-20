Photograph courtesy of Liga Mx, dated June 8, of the trophy of the first edition of the eLiga Mx, delivered on June 14 to Uruguayan Nicolás Sosa, striker of the León of Mexican soccer. . / Courtesy Liga Mx / EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico, Jun 20 . .- The marketing director of the Mx League, Germán Elvira, revealed to Efe this Saturday that the eLiga Mx, virtual tournament of Mexican soccer during the COVID-19 pandemic, will have a second edition, now with professional gamers.

« There will be a continuation. We must wait for the launch of the FIFA 21 video game to resume activities. Now there are many options, there is nothing defined yet. The approach is that each of the clubs has representation of professional gamers, » he explained.

Elvira shared that the intention is that at the end of the year, after the launch of the FIFA 21 video game, the country’s football will give way to the new edition of the eLiga Mx.

« It was important this first exercise we had to understand how the world of eSports works, it is part of the learning that not only the League takes, but the clubs, » added Elvira.

The Mx League executive commented that the plan is for the new virtual tournament to serve as qualifiers for international competitions such as the e-World Cup organized by FIFA.

« Part of the evaluation that we will do together with EA Sports (developer FIFA 20) will be to understand the best length of the calendar, also what stages will be done online and which ones will be face to face, it will not necessarily be a mirror of the physical tournament, there may be Cup-type modalities with playoffs, there are many options to evaluate, « said Elvira.

Elvira said that they had been in talks for a year with EA Sports, their business partner, to launch their eLiga focused on gamers who are fans of video games and electronic sports, but they did not take the step to eSports because they still did not have adequate logistics.

« It was a project focused on activating a new niche of fans, a younger segment that we do not have today, and this involves activating new platforms such as Twitch, Facebook Gaming itself and what the work team entails, the logistics organization of the clubs, it is not doing it but activating all areas, « he assured.

About the first edition of the eLiga Mx, which took place in the context of the mandatory confinement of the COVID-19 pandemic from April 10 to June 14 and had gamers from the teams of the Mexican First Division, Elvira He said that they exceeded the expectations raised at the beginning.

« With Nielsen (rating measurer) we keep track of the eLiga and the data says that we passed the 25 million unique viewers in Mexico alone and the average number of games each one saw was five, compared to the audience of a complete tournament football, more or less represents 50%, « he said.

This first approach was not intended to attract regular eSports fans, but was a product for the regular soccer fan and was devised in three weeks.

« The first thing we learned from eSports was to understand that they are a different niche from the one we are used to and that if we want it to be more successful, we must change the formats, get out of what we know within traditional football and think about products focused on young people, « he said.

According to the specialized consultancy Newzoo, in 2018 FIFA was the game most viewed by the eSports audience in Mexico, the second largest in Latin America.