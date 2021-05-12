eLiga MX: Tigres ‘humiliates’ the first female Gamer in the tournament 14-0 and defends itself from criticism

Football

The eLigaMX virtual tournament began its second edition and now with professional ‘gamers’ and not with professional footballers as it was in 2020 at the start of this competition, so each team chose two representatives.

However, it seems that Mazatlán FC will have difficulties in the tournament, as it has started the contest with the left foot and its Gamer Gucciha, has been beaten 14-0 in the first match against the gamer, curiously Mazatlan, Junior T.

Also read: Club América: Solari forgets the refereeing for the return vs Portland Timbers

And it is that Mazatlán, being the only team to include women in its selection, is being harshly criticized for the 14-0 defeat, since it seems that the Gamer does not have experience in the sports video game.

Even so, through his social networks, he sent a message after the defeat and defended himself from the criticism that poured down on him.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content