eLiga MX: Tigres ‘humiliates’ the first female Gamer in the tournament 14-0 and defends itself from criticism

The eLigaMX virtual tournament began its second edition and now with professional ‘gamers’ and not with professional footballers as it was in 2020 at the start of this competition, so each team chose two representatives.

However, it seems that Mazatlán FC will have difficulties in the tournament, as it has started the contest with the left foot and its Gamer Gucciha, has been beaten 14-0 in the first match against the gamer, curiously Mazatlan, Junior T.

And it is that Mazatlán, being the only team to include women in its selection, is being harshly criticized for the 14-0 defeat, since it seems that the Gamer does not have experience in the sports video game.

Even so, through his social networks, he sent a message after the defeat and defended himself from the criticism that poured down on him.

Out of respect for those who if they dedicate themselves to this, they should get out, they are only taking an opportunity from someone who knows how to play fifa – Diego Moreno (@DiegoAMF_) May 11, 2021

They already sent me this tweet a shitload, the fault of @MazatlanFC for sending a professional player of a video game totally different from the one being played – Sublime moments of Mexican soccer (@MomentosFutbolM) May 11, 2021

It is not that, it is to put players by their competitive level in the game and now, regardless of their gender. – GS / RS / WF | ✧ monicutte ✧ (@monicutte) May 11, 2021

No mom, not everything is inclusion, if there are old women who know how to play FIFA, I do not know the reasons why they selected her, but if we have women who play. – samar a. (@ jacintita08) May 11, 2021

