The eLiga MX continues its course and we are about to start with day 8 of the digital contest that has given something to talk about in the sports world in Mexico, before the cancellation of professional football due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the end of day 7, there are only two undefeated teams left, the Leon, who is first with 19 units (six wins and one draw) and Toluca, who has 17 points (five wins and 2 draws). Matchday 8 will be very exciting, as it is full of great matches.

We leave you the commitments, schedules and forecasts of Date 8:

1. Pachuca vs Querétaro

Monday, May 4, 2:00 p.m. TUDN / CLEAR Mark.

Pachuca will receive Querétaro at the start of Day 8 of the eLiga MX. Los Tuzos are sneaking into the Liguilla area with 12 points and are in seventh place. Los Gallos have had a very bad tournament, they are 16th with just 3 points and they could not get a victory.

Forecast: Pachuca 4-1 Querétaro.

2. Tijuana vs Puebla

Monday, May 4, 2:30 p.m. TUDN



The magic of Puebla has ended, since they are far from the Liguilla, in the twelfth place of the table. They will be measured against Tijuana, which has not had the best of tournaments either, since they have added five points in the past seven dates.

Forecast: Tijuana 1-3 Puebla

3. Monarchs vs Cruz Azul

Monday, May 4, 8:00 p.m. Aztec TV

Cruz Azul is the only team in the entire eLiga MX that has not managed to score a single point, they accumulate seven defeats in a row so far in the tournament. Morelia has played a respectable role, with 12 points and on the brink of the Liguilla posts.

Forecast: Monarchs 3-1 Cruz Azul.

4. Tigers vs Pumas

Tuesday, May 5, 2:00 p.m. TUDN.

When these two teams met in Clausura 2020, André-Pierre Gignac gave us a real goal, which could not possibly be recreated in the video game. Both campuses have had a disappointing tournament in the eLiga MX.

Prediction: Tigres 2-2 Pumas

5. America vs. Necaxa

Tuesday, May 5, 2:30 p.m. TUDN



America will face Necaxa. The Azulcremas had a good streak, but on the last day they lost 4-1 against Monterrey. Now they will face the Rays in an interesting duel, although the Eagles take much advantage in the table to the hydrocalids.

Forecast: America 3-1 Necaxa

6. Santos vs Atlas

Tuesday, May 5, 8:00 p.m. Aztec TV



Duel between immediate rivals in the table, Santos is fourth with 15 points and Atlas is fifth, with 13 units, making it a key duel to establish itself at the top of the classification for the Fiesta Grande.

Forecast: Santos 1-2 Atlas

7. Chivas vs León

Wednesday, May 6, 2:00 p.m. Chivas TV



León, the overall leader of the competition as undefeated, will face Chivas on Matchday 8. La Fiera should have no problem getting the three points, as the Herd has been a more than inconsistent team.

Forecast: Chivas1-4 León.

8. Toluca vs Monterrey

Wednesday, May 6, 2:30 p.m. TUDN

Toluca has been one of the best teams in the championship and more when Felipe Pardo is at the controls. Monterrey and Eric Cantú gave America a good beating last day for what will be a duel to continue on this date.

Forecast: Toluca 4-2 Monterrey

9. San Luis vs Juárez

San Luis has fallen in the last days and has released positions, from defending second place, now they are third place and are one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. FC Juárez is penultimate overall, with poor performance in the first seven days.

Forecast: San Luis 4-1 Juárez