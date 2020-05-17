Thanks to the absence of physical soccer, the eLiga MX, through the FIFA 20, is entertaining soccer lovers with its virtual championship, where each Liga MX club is represented by some of its footballers to seek victory.

More than half of the tournament is gone and for now León is still at the top of the general table with 26 units through the Uruguayan hand Nicolás Sosa, although the matches on Sunday are missing to end Day 11. Pachuca already appears in second place with 24 points, the same as Atlético San Luis, while Bravos remains sunk in the background with only two.

We leave you the commitments, schedules and forecasts of Day 12:

Leon vs Puebla

Monday, May 18 Nou Camp Stadium 14:00 TUDN / FOX Sports / Claro Sports

The Panzas Verdes are still pending their game this Sunday against America in the Aztec stadium, but even so they remain as pointers and if they were to win they could move further away, however, even if they lose they would not lose their place at the top; On the other hand, La Franja fell by the minimum against Cruz Azul, so Eduardo Herrera and the camoteros remained stagnant on step 13 with twelve units. The reasons for putting emeralds as match winners are pretty obvious.

Prediction: León 3-1 Puebla

Tijuana vs Necaxa

Monday, May 18 Caliente Stadium 14:30 TUDN / FOX Sports

Xolos will hardly play this Sunday’s 11th match against Pumas as a visitor this Sunday, so he could leave the penultimate position, in which he has eight points; Jairo González He was in command of the Rays and despite playing at home he was beaten 2-5 by Tigres, remaining at step 14 with twelve units. Obviously the frontiers have not been able to keep up with the virtual championship while the hydrocalids have suddenly given good duels, so they start as favorites to add three.

Prediction: Tijuana 0-5 Necaxa

Atlas vs Scratched

Monday, May 18 BBVA Bancomer Stadium 20:00 TV Azteca / FOX

Now it was the turn of Brayton Vázquez to control and thus the Rojinegros thrashed Braves 1-4 to momentarily have a ticket in hand to the Liguilla because they are eighth with 17 points; Similarly, La Gang also added three thanks to Eric Cantú, who beat Santos Laguna to reach the fourth rung with 20 units. Although the two arrive with victory, due to the positions of each, the royals appear as favorites.

Forecast: Atlas 1-2 Striped

Santos Laguna vs America

Monday, May 18 TSM Corona Stadium 8:30 p.m. TV Azteca / FOX Sports

Eduardo Aguirre he represented the Warriors, but could not beat Rayados as a visitor since he lost 3-1, however, they are sixth in the table with 18 units; In the case of the Eagles, their game against León is pending and for now they are seventh with 18 points as well and could climb to the top four. The situation between the two teams is so even that it would not be unusual to see a draw.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 3-3 América

Chivas vs Morelia

Tuesday, May 19 Akron Stadium 14:00 Chivas TV / TUDN / TV Azteca

Guadalajara will play this Sunday against Querétaro in the Corregidora Stadium and finally it could go up to Fiesta Grande positions if it wins since it has 14 points in the tenth position; regarding the michoacanos, they have already started to get into an irregularity and in their own home Luis Malagón He was thrashed 0-3 by Atlético San Luis leaving Liguilla positions by descending to the ninth step with 15 units. The ninth and tenth places will collide with the Purépechas in a losing streak and the Tapatíos in an empatitis although without knowing defeat in more than a month, so they could divide units or even win by the minimum.

Prediction: Chivas 1-0 Monarcas

Tigers vs Queretaro

Tuesday, May 19 University Stadium 2:30 p.m. TUDN

The Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán gave the comeback 2-5 over Necaxa and the UANL climbed to the eleventh position thus adding 13 points, adding gas to the final part of the regular phase; Gallos Blancos is fifteenth with nine units and if they beat Chivas this Sunday they would reach the group of three cadres that have twelve. The regios have looked good in recent weeks and it would not be unreasonable to think that they will harvest three against Queretaro.

Prediction: Tigres 4-3 Querétaro

Atlético San Luis vs Pachuca

Tuesday, May 19 Alfonso Lastras Stadium 19:00 TUDN hours

Luis Reyes and the Tuneros broke into Morelia’s home to beat 0-3, which is why they are among the top four in the standings; Same case with the Tuzos, who hit a hard 4-0 blow to Toluca from the hand of Kevin Álvarez to be sub-leaders of the competition. Very even duel between second and third place, so a tie could be agreed.

Prediction: Atlético San Luis 3-3 Pachuca

Toluca vs Braves

Wednesday, May 20 Nemesio Diez Stadium 2:00 p.m. TUDN

The Colombian Felipe Pardo it continues to deflate after seeing how Pachuca beat the Red Devils 4-0, who stayed on the fifth rung with 20 units; who definitely already said goodbye to the championship are the frontiersmen, who throughout so many dates have only been able to get two points and now Eder Borelli he was victim of the Atlas by 1-4. It is clear that a sure victory is coming for the Mexicans.

Prediction: Toluca 4-2 Bravos

Blue Cross vs Pumas

Wednesday, May 20 Aztec stadium 2:30 p.m. TUDN

Facing one of the most awaited commitments, the machine will arrive in good shape, since finally the Ecuadorian Jonathan Borja he was able to win after a long time dragging the towel, after at least overcoming Puebla and placing himself in 16th place with nine points; UNAM will seek to arrive in the same way but first it will have to hit Xolos this Sunday to see if it leaves step twelve in which it is thanks to its twelve units. There is no doubt that the celestes are in better shape and could beat their rivals in the city.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas

