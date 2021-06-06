eLiga MX announces the audience it obtained in its second edition

Atlético San Luis was proclaimed champion of the second edition of the MX eLiga by beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the final, a tournament that had good numbers of audiences in the new modality.

Through social networks, Liga MX broke down the final numbers obtained in public that enjoyed the action of an edition of the virtual Mexican soccer tournament, with the presence of professional gamers.

“The renewed edition of the eLIGA BBVA MX was carried out successfully, being seen by 9.08 million people and reaching more than 95 million impressions on social networks. With a new format and the inclusion of professional gamers representing the different Clubs of In the BBVA MX League, the virtual tournament (held between May 4 and 30) managed to open a communication window, where Mexican soccer and eSports fans found an exciting and high quality event “.

“Throughout the ten days of activity, a total production of 36 hours of programming was carried out with content that was broadcast through the Television, Official Site and Social Networks of the LIGA BBVA MX. During the Facebook Live broadcasts, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch of the LIGA BBVA MX, together with the participating Clubs, achieved a reach of 8.8 million people, 608 thousand interactions and a total consumption of 130.2 thousand hours of video. The new social network stands out: Twitch, specialized on eSports, with 114.3 thousand unique viewers (https://www.twitch.tv/eligabbvamx) “.

“The coverage in Social Networks, by the different accounts of the LIGA BBVA MX, meant; 702 posts that achieved 95.8 million impressions, 3.8 million video reproductions and 6.4 million interactions. On television, the eLIGA matches BBVA MX 2021 were broadcast in their entirety and live by TUDN, to register an accumulated audience, in Mexico, of 373.45 thousand people, with the Quarterfinal Phase being the most watched by 41.8 thousand people, “the statement said.

