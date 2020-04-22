Last week on the show Friday Night Smackdow, King Corbin attacked Elias from behind in the backstage as he was preparing to enter the ring. It was such a brutal attack that it was going to have consequences for the Elias. As reported on the talk show of WWE The Bump, Elias reportedly suffered an injury to his fingers after this brutal attack. All this indicates that the plans in your gimmick will be altered for a time.

As first reported on #WWETheBump, @IAmEliasWWE suffered a bruised larynx and broken middle and pinky fingers following the latest attack by #King @BaronCorbinWWE. https://t.co/DNGY5JXM9Q – WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2020

Elias will not be able to play the guitar

As we have previously mentioned, Elias has suffered an injury to his little finger, which will change the plans in his character. As we already know, Elias and his guitar have been inseparable since his WWE debut. But this time, he will have to pause due to this injury he suffered last week.

It is the first time that Elias will be without his guitar, which has been a fundamental element in his character. From his heel days, to his last stage as a face, Elias has left memorable moments in the ring with his guitar. We have to see how WWE plans to continue with his character now that he will not be able to use his guitar. We wish Elias a speedy recovery and a return to the ring as soon as possible.

