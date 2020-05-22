Atlético-MG will have another battle in the Labor Court against a former athlete from the club. The midfielder Elias, currently without a club, sued the Minas Gerais club in the Labor Court, filing a lawsuit in the 25th Labor Court of Belo Horizonte.

The player asks for R $ 2,705,719.26 from alvinegro for backlogs with FGTS collection, arrears and severance payments, as reported by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by L !.

Elias arrived at the mining club Galo in 2017, coming from Sporting-POR. His contract would end at the end of 2020 and there was no renewal agreement, and he was informed that he was not in the plans for this season.

Elias left the Rooster at the beginning of the year and there was still no agreement between the parties, generating a new labor lawsuit against the club- (Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

Check out the list of requirements in the Elijah suit against the Rooster:

-Salary for the month of October 2019: R $ 300,000.00

-Salary for November 2019: R $ 300,000.00

-Salary Balance for the month of December 2019 (8 days): R $ 77,419.36

-13th Full Salary of 2019: R $ 300,000.00

-Double Full Holidays plus 1/3 of 2019: R $ 799,980.00

-Salary Salary for January 2020 (23 days): R $ 230,000.00

-13th proportional salary of 2020 (1/12): R $ 25,000.00

– Termination penalty: R $ 300,000.00

– Fees: R $ 352,919.90

With the end of the anticipated bond, Elias and Galo were still trying to reach an amicable agreement so that he would receive values ​​for his termination, which did not occur, generating the judicial process. The midfielder made 164 games and 25 goals for the Rooster and won the Mineiro 2017.

In the process, Elias requested, and obtained, the release of FGTS amounts due in urgent custody, thanks to the approval of the judge of the Labor Court. A hearing is scheduled for June 15.

