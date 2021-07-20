Elías Israel Tuesdays: Towards a Worse League

The timely, and forced by the noise of sabers, capital increase of the Atletico Madrid has left the rojiblanco club in a privileged situation. It is one of the few with the margin, project and solvency to approach the throne of the great aircraft carriers. For now, Andrea Berta has already pleased her coach with the signing of Rodrigo de Paul, the Saúl-Griezmann barter is being negotiated seriously, which is to change a lamp for a sofa in football terms, but it makes sense to improve the squad where more you need it. Simeone knows everything Antoine can give Atlético and is willing to put himself as a shield against the unfortunate way of choosing the Frenchman’s exit door to Barça unhappiness. He takes care of the fans. The squad of the league champion, name by name, is heavy. While the others cry in the corners, Atlético is becoming more fearsome and has become the most fervent guardian of salary limits. Who has seen him and who sees him.

At Real Madrid, their talkative president is obsessed with M’Bappé. If the market, that is, the PSG sheikh gives the opportunity, Florentino will stake everything on the French. At one stroke, it will send the message that the white club continues to be the place chosen by the great footballers of the world and will amplify its reputation as an achiever, tainted by the Super League fiasco and by the reputational problem derived from the audios. Without Ramos and without Varane, who will end up going to United to make some cash, the white defense will be objectively weaker than last year. It is true that Militao has made a qualitative leap, that Nacho is a guarantee and that David Alaba is an out of series, but letting your two starting centrals go is a risky bet when your midfielders are a year older. The pacifying hand of Ancelotti is relied upon to rescue Hazard or Bale, the two most important salaries of the squad, from their respective loops, which pass between injuries, priorities outside of football and the disenchantment of a respectable, already fed up with to be fed up.

Laporta, meanwhile, continues to sweep under Bartomeu’s carpets, throwing his hands at his head with the Barça that he has found and making bobbin lace to be able to register Messi first and then his new signings. Instead of paying attention to the always recurring “let out before you enter”, he was in a hurry to announce Kun, Depay and Eric García and now the entire market is waiting for the economic rope to tighten more and more to fish bargains at Can Barça. Some of the most expensive signings in the history of football (Coutinho, Dembelé or Griezmann) are now top players, willing to be exchanged or given away in order to exceed the happy salary limits. He will not be able to blame the former president for those poorly chosen priorities.

The most reputable and lesser-known sports directors on the market have been caught with the foot changed by the new scenario. Forced to sell for little, pressed by their hobbies and by their coaches to have templates that allow them to aspire to the minimum objectives, it would be more realistic to tell the truths of the boatman, without the need to be recorded, rather than inflate balloons of illusion with airs of greatness, but without solvency players to improve the results of the previous year. If the lean cows have arrived, it is said, assumed and stuck.

The next League of salary caps is going to be worse as a product. You can already invent Tebas the television packages you want, but Spanish professional football is losing its punch. Most teams will be worse than last year. Atlético is left with a panorama that has not yet been painted to make the final leap that it lacks and that has nothing to do with Spanish football …

