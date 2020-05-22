Thursday May 21, 2020

The Argentine playmaker, Andrés D’Alessandro, was quite grateful after receiving a gift from a historical member of the club in which he is active, Internacional de Porto Alegre. This is the mythical national defense, Elías Figueroa, who gave him a wine of his own harvest.

Elías Figueroa continues to wreak havoc on world football. This time with something typical of our lands. It is a wine from his own harvest, “Don Elías”, which came into the hands of a crack from the Porto Alegre International, a team where the Chilean left his mark for his good football.

Andrés D’Alessandro was the blessed person who received a personal gift from the historic national soccer player. He gave that he received and thanked on social networks.

“What a great honor! A gift like this from one of the greatest idols in the history of our Inter, ”the playmaker of the Brazilian team wrote on his official twitter. “Thank you very much for the wine, Don Elias Figueroa!”, He published to demonstrate his enjoyment for the love he received from Elías Figueroa.

However, to the surprise of the Argentine player, the same former central defender responded to his tweet waiting for D’Alessandro to enjoy the wine made in our country.

“Andrés, try this delight, I hope you enjoy our iconic wine, it is a family job, done with patience and dedication, and that celebrates the goal illuminated!” Brazilian soccer.