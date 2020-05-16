Elias advances to the semifinals of the Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship

In the last edition of WWE SmackDown, Elias defeated King Corbin and advances to the semifinals of the Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship.

A knee and a roll up was enough for the guitarist to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. Elias will face the winner of the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

Intercontinental Championship Tournament – Elias vs King Corbin

The combat begins with King corbin dominating over Elijah, but while the combat is going on there are ups and downs where Elias resists his rival and takes control of the combat from him. Corbin gets out of the ring and takes Elias’ guitar to start playing it.

However, the owner steps in from inside the ring and gives Corbin a dropkick to knock him out. We go to the center of the ring and see how Elias tries to attack Corbin’s arm by climbing on the ropes to launch himself from there, but King Corbin inverts his rival and makes him lose his balance so that he falls. Corbin sends Elias out of the ring and attacks him by hitting him on the commentators’ table.

Back in the ring, he tries the count but remains at 2. Corbin continues to punish Elias with various punches, sends him to the corner, slides flush with the canvas and then goes up to the ring to apply a clothesline. He reapplies a clothesline, goes for the third, but Elias reverses a spinning neckbreaker. Elias is ahead of his rival and dominates the fight.

Corbin’s opponent launches from the third rope, he reverses it, slides flush with the canvas to give him a clothesline, but Elias reverses him trying a maneuver but King Corbin reverses him in chain and leaves him out of action with a spinebuster.

Chokeslam for Elias, Corbin covers it but the account remains at 2. Corbin gets out of the ring and takes Elias’s guitar to destroy it, King Corbin enters the ring, Elias kicks him, roll-up and the account reaches 3 .

RESULT: Elias defeats King Corbin to advance to the next round.

. @ IAmEliasWWE is moving on in the #ICTitle tournament! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iWUB12f99Z – WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.