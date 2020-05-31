Eliana posted a video of her sons Arthur and Manuela playing together in a pogo stick, this Saturday (30). In the record, you can hear the firstborn giving instructions to his sister. The presenter revealed in the caption that the children’s behavior changed during the quarantine because of Covid-19. ‘They are closer than ever’, said the blonde on Instagram

Eliana shared with her followers a video of her children playing together on a trampoline, this Saturday (30). In the caption, she told how Arthur, 8, and Manuela, 2, approached during this period of social isolation because of Covid-19. “They are closer than ever, developing, creating activities (they make paintings, drawings, clay, play hide and seek, run …) and having fun to pass the time. This interaction without friends, just between them, on the one hand it is difficult, on the other it has its value: closer brothers Thank you, God, for our family “, wrote the presenter, who appeared next to her children in a recent video.

Eliana talks about feelings in the quarantine: ‘I try to transmit calm’

In a live with Tiago Abravanel, Eliana commented on the isolation period with her children. “It is difficult to maintain sanity. I seek serenity and balance. On behalf of my children, I try to be calm and transmit, but there are times when it is difficult,” she said. The artist also spoke about the importance of virtual transmissions during the quarantine, such as Marcos and Belutti’s show this Saturday (30). “Lives are keeping company for many people,” said the businesswoman.

Host kept children in quarantine after trip to the United States

Early in the isolation, Eliana said that Arthur and Manuela were in voluntary quarantine after the family returned from a trip to the United States. “My kids have been quarantined since we came on a tour in Orlando 15 days ago and will continue to study here from home,” said the host. She revealed the family’s routine in order to alert her followers. “My husband and I have been going out only if it is really necessary, always taking alcohol gel. We don’t greet people with physical contact (no kisses and hugs). We avoid putting our hands on our faces. someone you know has flu symptoms ask to wear masks and stay at home so as not to pass it on to others, “he said.

Selfie of Eliana and her daughter, Manuela, enchants Xuxa: ‘A doll’

Recently, Eliana appeared on a cute selfie next to her daughter, Manuela, the result of her relationship with Adriano Ricco. In the photo comments, Xuxa Meneghel melted for the little one. “I thought it was a little doll behind you (nevertheless). Manu is like a doll”, he commented. Other celebrities also praised the girl. “She’s a doll, my God,” said Luan Santana. “My God!” Said Celso Portiolli. “Beautiful beautiful,” said Kelly Key.

