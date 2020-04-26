Eliana published a video on Instagram to celebrate the 25 million followers on the social network this Saturday (25). In it, the presenter shows posters while her daughter, Manuela, hugs her on the bed. ‘Arthur recording and Manu messing up. Children in quarantine, ‘wrote the blonde in the caption. ‘Together we are stronger, especially now’, said the posters made by Eliana

Eliana shared a video to celebrate the 25 million followers on Instagram this Saturday (25). The presenter showed two posters with the phrase “United we are stronger, especially now”, but it was the youngest of the blonde, Manuela, who stole the scene. Dressed up on the bed, the girl hugged her mother and smiled. In the caption, the artist said that the recording was a family job. “Arthur recording and Manu messing up. Children in the quarantine,” wrote Eliana, who improvised her daughter’s hairstyle during the period of social isolation because of Covid-19.

Eliana shares quarantine moments with her followers

In her social networks, Eliana has shared with her followers some moments alongside her children and Manuela’s antics. Last month, the 2-year-old girl appeared with her face all smeared with lipstick. “I’m pretty,” said the little girl, laughing out loud at her mother. “A naughty baby and full of love”, captioned the presenter beside the hashtags as “protection” and “our miracle”. In April, the businesswoman showed what the little one went through her hair. “Macuagem,” said the sister of Arthur, 8 years old, meaning makeup. However, Manuela had a candle in her hands. Good-natured, Eliana asked for help from Internet users. “Guys, is paraffin good for your hair?”

Host left children in quarantine after trip to the United States

In early March, Eliana returned from a trip to Disney with her children. On her Instagram, she asked her followers to take care of herself and announced that she was in voluntary quarantine. “Attention, my loves: find out how to take care of yourself in times of coronavirus. We have to do what healthcare professionals tell us. All of us, together! My kids have been quarantined since we came on a tour in Orlando 15 days and will continue studying here at home “, said the presenter. “My husband and I have been going out only if it is really necessary, always taking alcohol gel. We don’t greet people with physical contact (no kisses and hugs). We avoid putting our hands on our faces. someone you know has flu symptoms ask to wear masks and stay at home so as not to pass it on to others, “he continued. Felipe Simas is one of the famous people who contracted the disease and is in isolation at home during treatment.

