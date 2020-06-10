June 10, 2020 | 6:05 pm

Eli Lilly is seeking authorization for the use of a drug designed to treat COVID-19 as early as September if all goes well with either of the two antibody therapies she is currently testing.

Lilly is also developing preclinical studies of a third antibody treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus; They plan to start human clinical trials in the coming weeks, chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky said in an interview.

Lilly has already launched human trials with two of the experimental therapies.

The drugs belong to a class of biotech medicines called monoclonal antibodies that are used to treat cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and many other conditions.

A monoclonal antibody drug developed against COVID-19 is likely to be more effective than drugs currently being tested against the virus.

Skovronsky said the therapies – which can also be used to prevent the disease – could be advanced to a vaccine for widespread use as a COVID-19 treatment, if they prove effective.

For the indication of the treatment, in particular, this could go quite fast. If in August or September we are seeing that the people who were treated do not advance towards hospitalization, that would be a powerful fact and could lead to the authorization of emergency use

Skovronsky said in an interview with ..

“So that puts you in the fall (September): September, October, November is not unreasonable,” he said.