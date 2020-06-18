What years ago was an idyllic and unattainable profession for many, today it has become one of the most demanded sectors. And it is that the strong bet and approach that have supposed for streaming the arrival of brands such as elgato, have provided an increasingly strong and accessible platform for the impulse of content creators.

Thus, the brand surprises us again today with the arrival of elgato WAVE: 1, the new reversal of your professional microphone. Despite the notable reduction in price, the general differences with its larger model will be reduced to the absence of physical controllers for input gain or the transition between microphone and computer, as well as the reduction in maximum sampling and depth frequencies. bit, maintaining high quality characteristics.

Elgato WAVE Specifications: 1

Compatibility: Windows 10 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15, and computers with at least 4GB of RAM

Condenser: 17mm Electret

Polar pattern: Cardiode

Audio resolution: 24-bit

Response frequency: 70 to 20,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -25 dBFs to 15 dBFS

Dynamic range: 95 dB (up to 115 dB under the use of Clipguard)

Connectivity: USB-C with USB-A output

Dimensions: 141 x 66 x 40 mm

Weight: 245 grams (310 grams with desktop base)

And is that in fact this model has been created in collaboration with sound engineers and professionals at LEWITT studios, offering a combination of the audio technologies of both companies, achieving an unmistakable first class sound. Reason why these microphones can be found both in the configurations of players and streamers, and in these professional recording studios.

Another of the great advantages of the WAVE: 1 elgato is that we will no longer have to be concentrated (or rather distracted) in controlling saturation levels in direct or post-production. Thanks to the inclusion of exclusive Clipguard technologyWhen input levels produce spikes in gain, these will automatically and instantly redistribute through a second signal path at a lower volume, resulting in cleaner audio output, even for our strongest emotions.

Like its predecessor, control of the microphone will be borne by Wave Link software, recently adapted to the latest needs of content creators to create two totally independent output mixes, for internal return and recording, allowing us to continue enjoying our music without incurring the new copyright regulations of the content platforms.

And we will have up to nine different channels for game audio, voice chat, music, alerts, samples, multiple microphones, and everything else we need to generate our pieces, being able to combine these inputs independently and in real time.

In addition, the proper use of this software will allow us the compatibility integration with the Stream Decks, adding to this microphone a great versatility and control addition with the fast configuration of these keys for the adjustment functions of the main recording controls, sources, effects and audio levels, track changes; as well as the simultaneous use with other brand peripherals such as the elgato Key Light Air, allowing us absolute control of the scene.

Availability and price

With an immediate launch and availability, we can already find the new WAVE: 1 elgato through the brand’s official website, as well as other distributors such as Amazon, for whom it will share the same price of $ 129.99. In addition, for those more expert users, we can also find some additional accessories such as the Wave Pop filter for saliva and air, the Wave Shock Mount anti-vibration bracket, or the Wave Extension Rod height extenders for the table stand.