Elfyn Evans does not fail and conquers the Rally de Portugal with sufficiency

Elfyn Evans has scored the victory in the Rally of Portugal, fourth scoring round of the WRC in 2021. The Welshman thus debuts his record this season after a rally in which the Toyota driver has managed to take advantage of Ott Tänak’s loss to perfection. Dani Sordo finished in second position in his debut with Borja Rozada in the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé, while Sébastien Ogier was third. Magnificent result for the current champion and still leader of the championship in the absence of better sensations. For its part, Esapekka Lappi has achieved victory in the WRC2 category.

The last day of the Rally de Portugal began with three open fronts, the duel for victory between Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo, the fight for third place between Sébastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta and the fight for fifth place between the two M-Sport drivers. However, the incentives were practically turned off in the first section of the day. In fact, Elfyn Evans left the rally sentenced with his scratch in SS16, while Sébastien Ogier did the same by endorsing 11 seconds to Takamoto Katsuta in the 9.18 kilometers of ‘Felgueiras’. As if it weren’t enough, Evans repeated scratch in SS17.

Dani Sordo and Borja Rozzada debut their new relationship as pilot and co-pilot with a second place.

With the podium almost resolved, we had to wait until SS18 to see a change within the privileged positions, as Gus Greensmith consummated his ‘hunt’ for his partner Adrien Fourmaux. However, the Frenchman did not say his last word and signed the second best time in SS19 to still arrive with options to get fifth place. This duel was thus postponed until the Power Stage, being perhaps the only point to be resolved in the 11.18 kilometers of the second pass through ‘Fafe’, beyond the distribution of the extra points of the last stage of the rally.

A Power Stage in which the figure of the ‘exiles’ emerged. In fact, Ott Tänak achieved the scratch to score the five extra points, unique to add in this rally. Similarly, Thierry Neuville was second to add four units. Sébastien Ogier, Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans himself shared the remaining additional points, a result that also served for the Welshman to confirm his victory. With 28.3 seconds of rent, Elfyn Evans scored her first Rally de Portugal victory ahead of Dani Sordo. For his part, Sébastien Ogier achieved third place to safeguard the WRC lead.

Incontestable victory for Esapekka Lappi in the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 in the WRC2 category.

Takamoto Katsuta had to settle for fourth place. Gus Greensmith won the game over Adrien Fourmaux for fifth position, in any case the two M-Sport drivers closing the ‘top 6’ as the last two drivers at the wheel of a World Rally Car. Behind, in their particular ‘league ‘, Esapekka Lappi took seventh place, a result that also earned him victory in the WRC2 category. An authoritarian victory that Teemu Suninen has never been able to avoid. For its part, Mads Ostberg has closed the podium of the silver category from the ninth absolute position.

With regard to the rest of the categories, Kajetan Kajetanowicz has finally clinched the triumph in the WRC3 category by a narrow margin of 5.6 seconds over Yohan Rossel. For its part, Chris Ingram has closed the podium, although at no time has he been at the pace of the two leading drivers.

Final classification of the 54th Rally de Portugal



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1st Elfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

3: 38.26.2

2nd

Dani sordo

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+28.3

3rd

Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

+1: 23.6

4th

Takamoto katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC + 2: 28.4

5th Gus Greensmith

Ford Fiesta WRC

+4: 52.76º

Adrien fourmaux

Ford Fiesta WRC

+5: 03.4

7th

Esapekka Lappi

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+9: 37.2

8th

Teemu suninen

Ford Fiesta Rally2

+11: 20.0

9th Mad Ostberg

Citroën C3 Rally2

+12: 01.510ºNikolay Gryazin

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+12: 35.8