eleventh place for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was left out of the dispute in Q3, and will finally start on Sunday’s grid from eleventh position

April 17, 2021 (3:45 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will start eleventh on the Imola grid

Once he got out of his Ferrari SF21, Sainz was not happy: “I have not done a good lap in all the quali”. I didn’t manage to put all the curves the same, ”said the Spanish rider.

“When I won a tenth in one corner, I lost it in the other, I lacked consistency, and in the end, with how tight I was, I could not handle a lap. I have lost two or three tenths along the way, I have also been confused in the braking balance, in a couple of corners … Everything is still a bit new, everything a bit green, especially on a circuit with so much confidence that you need the one that takes so many laps. So you have to keep learning and keep accumulating kilometers ”.

The most positive thing for Carlos Sainz is that he will be able to choose the tire compound, as it will start from the eleventh position. Among the top ten, only three will ride the medium tire: Hamilton (1st), Verstappen (3rd) and Bottas (8th), the rest will do so on the soft. “Yes, but in the end it was nothing positive, I wanted to be in the top five today, especially because I felt good over the weekend. I knew I was having a hard time putting the lap together, putting all the pianos, doing all my good corners on the same lap; but it is what there is, tomorrow there will be time to try to come back, but today the truth is that it has been a difficult day ”, the Spanish rider concluded.