Mexico City.- On the eleventh anniversary of the tragic fire at the ABC nursery in Hermosillo, Sonora, Zoé Robledo Aburto, head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), considered that this is the most painful example that corruption comes to kill, and that it can putting people’s lives at risk as happened with the 49 children who lost their lives.

The commitment that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed from the beginning was to find justice in the ABC case, not to shelve it. Most importantly, the investigation was reopened; it is an open file.

This is the justice that for 10 years was practically denied and their backs were turned, especially to the fathers and in particular to the mothers of the children who were present at the nursery that day.

He maintained that this government advanced in the last year much more to achieve that justice than perhaps in 10 years, in the previous 10 years with three fundamental elements in democracy:

The first, putting families at the center of discussions and decisions. The second, based on a very intense process of dialogue, listening and building trust in the fulfillment of agreements, is where that trust can be verified.

What has happened in the last year?

There have been several events by various institutions, in particular some of the most important by Social Security. Four meetings of President López Obrador with family groups: the first, on June 6 in the National Palace, the second, on September 5 in Hermosillo, Sonora, and there the first elements and the first commitments began to be seen.

The third meeting was on December 12, 2019, where the need for a new presidential decree was raised; and the last one was on March 12, 2020, in addition to many meetings by public servants, Zoé Robledo with Alejandro Encinas and Social Security officials.

Robledo Aburto highlighted during the press conference of President López Obrador in Villahermosa, Tabasco, the participation of the parents in the technical committee of the trust that manages ABC resources.

He considered as one of the most important elements the publication on March 12 of a new presidential decree, which grants legal certainty of the responsibilities of the Mexican State vis-à-vis families and vis-à-vis surviving children, the families of those minors who tragically lost life, the families of the surviving children and themselves.

“I want to highlight another element, that of the presentation of a new complaint by the Mexican Institute of Social Security. It had been presented a month before, it was strengthened, completed, there are new facts in light of the 2011 human rights reforms, there are new facts, there are new responsibilities, new evidence, “he revealed.

After the project of the vote presented in 2010 by Minister Zaldívar and that unfortunately the Supreme Court of Justice in that year voted against, – it was three votes against eight – but what remained there was the last execution of the competition, of the power that the Court previously had to initiate an investigation.

Then there was a reform to the Constitution and the Court can no longer initiate investigations, the last one it did was that of ABC and these files have been opened so that the criminal complaint can be nurtured.

“That is where we are at the moment and we are confident that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic will carry out the entire investigation without covering up anyone, of course, and above all to find the justice that has been awaited for so long.”

Seven24.mx

ebv