Eleven towns receive their official accreditation as the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain

Eleven new towns received this Friday at the Fitur tourism fair their official accreditation as Most Beautiful Towns in Spain that currently has a total of 104 locations in the association.

The incorporated municipalities have been Beget (Girona), Molinaseca (León), Baños de la Encina (Jaén), Genalguacil (Málaga), Nuevo Baztán (Madrid), Valverde de la Vera (Cáceres), Agulo (La Gomera), Roncal ( Navarra), Bulnes, Cudillero (Asturias) and Garachico (Tenerife).

The representatives of all these peoples collected their accreditation as members of this initiative in a act chaired by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the 4th Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, and the Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdés, and the President of the Association, Francisco Mestre.

“Value the peoples of Spain”

For the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, this is a very necessary day for the rural world. “The Association is one of our strongholds, a pillar against depopulation and a pillar of sustainability, a network of unstoppable quality that we have been supporting for years due to its importance when it comes to put in value the peoples of Spain“, explained the minister.

For the Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdés, “this is a commitment to tourism commitment and sustainability, both environmental and social.” “The ability of the Association to bet on tradition, customs, and the future of our peoples, in short, allows us to have smarter and more sustainable tourism,” he said.

With these new additions, the Association will continue with the work of recovery of its historical heritage, promoting the knowledge, conservation, maintenance and tourism of these towns.

The president of the association stressed that The Most Beautiful Towns are “jewels of the rural world”, whose tourism figures grow year after year, reaching a tenfold increase in three or four years.

“We permanently monitor that the authenticity, the norms are maintained and where the tourist excellence will be in the hands of our neighbors, that with the care of the details, we show the world the essence of our country, and we must be an example for other countries and that can replicate this quality Network “, he concluded.