Eleven “terrorists” were detained this Sunday in police and military operations for a frustrated maritime “invasion” of northern Venezuela, the country’s authorities reported, adding more than 40 captured, including two Americans accused of terrorism.

“Captured today (…) another 3 terrorist mercenaries in Colonia Tovar”, a small community of German descendants located an hour from Caracas, Admiral Remigio Ceballos, head of the Armed Forces military operational strategic command, wrote on Twitter.

The alleged implicated were detained by police officers from the Special Actions Forces (FAES).

Hours later, state television reported that military personnel captured eight other “terrorists” in the coastal state of Vargas (north).

The arrests occur after three “mercenaries” were arrested on Saturday, as announced by Socialist President Nicolás Maduro. “We are going to capture them all,” he said then in a televised address.

45 are arrested for a frustrated “invasion” on May 3 and 4 in the coastal towns of Macuto and Chuao, in northern Venezuela, according to the Chavista government.

Among them, the retired US military Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were indicted for, among other charges, terrorism, punishable by between 25 and 30 years in prison.

29 other detained Venezuelans were charged with “conspiracy with a foreign government” – specifically the United States and Colombia – and other crimes, the prosecution reported on Friday.

The plan, according to the Maduro government, sought the “capture, arrest and removal” of the socialist president and the “installation” of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as the president in charge of Venezuela for fifty countries, led by the United States.

On May 3, it was reported that eight suspected invaders died in clashes.