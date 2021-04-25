Eleven Italian clubs ask for sanctions for Juventus, Inter and Milan

04/25/2021 at 5:09 AM CEST

Efe

Eleven Serie A clubs sent this Saturday an official letter to the president of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino, asking for sanctions against Juventus Turin, Inter Milan and AC Milan, the three clubs that participated last Sunday in the launch. of the European Super League.

Rome, Turin, Bologna, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Benevento, Crotone, Parma and Cagliari are the clubs that, through their presidents, signed the letter sent to Serie A, while Naples, Lazio, Fiorentina, Atalanta and Verona they decided to resign, according to the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica”.

The eleven clubs want Serie A to “analyze the serious actions by clubs and their CEOs and its consequences “for Italian football.

In particular, in recent days the president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, had lamented the fact that, in his opinion, the president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, and the interista CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, have “sabotaged” important contracts economic benefits that would benefit the entire Series A.

“Our project envisaged the arrival of foreign economic funds in the Serie A League for an amount of 1.7 or 1.8 billion euros. Money that would help everyone to overcome serious difficulties. Agnelli was part of the internal committee delegated to negotiate with the funds, “he said in a recent interview.

“This committee was born on October 13, 2020 and received the approval of all the clubs. Out of nowhere, the change of decision despite the fact that the vote of the league assembly had supported the fund operation. Agnelli and the owners of Inter moved away and now we understand why, “he said.

Juventus, Inter and Milan were the three Italian clubs that supported the launch of the European Super League alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Inter officially confirmed their resignation from the Super League just three days later, following the abandonment of the six English clubs, and Milan also backed down.

Juventus acknowledged that, after the resignations of the other founding partners, there are limited possibilities to fulfill the current project, but he has not formalized his exit from the new competition.