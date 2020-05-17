15 minutes. At least 11 firefighters were injured this Saturday in a fire that occurred in a commercial premises in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA.

An explosion in a warehouse of an oil-manufacturing company spread the flames to several buildings in the area, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The firefighters had to run to save themselves when a fireball exploded. “

“A significant explosion” hit the neighborhood around 6:30 pm, according to Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott.

Firefighters inside had to break through a wall of fire about 30 feet (9 meters) high and wide, and those on the roof descended a stairway engulfed in flames.

The flames came out of the building and burned down a fire truck across the street. The pressure of the smoke inside was increasing and it was getting hotter.

“Our firefighters came down the ladder from the roof in their burning fire coats,” he said.

Those at the scene, he said, compared the sound of the explosion to a freight train or an airplane engine.

The fleeing firefighters ripped off burned protective equipment and helmets that had melted, Scott said.

“Significant explosion, very high, very wide, rumbling throughout the area, and firefighters came out with obvious damage and burns,” Scott said.

Strong burns

The 11 firefighters were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition and one in serious condition, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Four firefighters will go to the burn intensive care unit, two were placed on ventilators for swelling of their airways due to inhalation of the superheated gases.

Others suffered variable burns to their upper extremities, ranging from very severe, moderate, to minor, according to Dr. Marc Eckstein, an assistant physician at the USC County Medical Center, where firefighters were being treated.

“We have every expectation that firefighters will come out ahead,” said the doctor.

“We know we are at risk when we have an emergency, but we never want to see this happen,” said department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the fire and were fighting the flames. LAFD reported that firefighters extinguished the fire around 8:10 p.m.

It is unclear what triggered the explosion and if there were any hazardous materials involved. Scott said the cause of the explosion is under investigation and that a hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

The explosion drew viewers, and concerned residents turned to social media to share videos of the flames.

A video, posted on social media, showed plumes of smoke rising above the area and flames from at least one of the buildings as sirens sounded in the background.