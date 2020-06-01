The Barcelona midfielder from Barcelona, ​​Arturo Vidal, assured that the eleven remaining League matches “will be 11 finals” and that the squad is clear that “they will be very difficult” to win.

“We do not have to trust ourselves, we must think about winning and doing it in the best way,” said Vidal in an interview broadcast by the Catalan club.

If Barça rise again with the title, the Barca midfielder would win his ninth consecutive League. “It would be a dream. Achieving a record with so many cups is very complicated, but I still feel good to continue fighting and winning trophies. Few players have done it in history and I am proud, I hope to win the ninth here with Barcelona”, manifested.

After confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Catalan team, little by little, has returned to normal, something that Arturo Vidal celebrates.

“It was an incredible joy to go back to training. These two months locked up were quite long. You enjoy a lot when you are in the field with your teammates, they are very nice experiences to live. Now we are coming back and we are doing very well. We are facing a few months very important, “he noted.

In addition, the Chilean international recalled that this break has allowed his teammate Luis Suárez to recover from his knee intervention: “For us it is very important to recover Luis and the injured because it will be two intense months with many games in a row. We need to be at the 100% for the two competitions we have left. “

Vidal, yes, assumes that in the coming months we will have to fight for more titles with empty stadiums. “I like to connect with the public, I feel good and with great joy and enthusiasm, but we have to adapt,” he concluded with resignation.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.