RIO DE JANEIRO – At least 11 doctors have died, in the State of Rio de Janeiro, due to the new coronavirus, as reported by the regional Council of Medicine state (Cremerj) in balance updated until the morning of Monday (27). The first death was on March 20, but they have accelerated in the past few days. From April 22 to 27, five deaths occurred.

The president of Cremerj, Sylvio Provenzano, regretted the loss of colleagues and said that doctors who are part of the risk group for covid-19 should avoid exposure to the disease: “When the disease affects the health professional, it comes with a worse course, because the person is infected with a viral load much higher than that which normally strikes a normal citizen on the street. “

Provenzano explained that, therefore, professionals over 60, cardiac patients, diabetics, cancer patients and users of immunosuppressive drugs cannot be on the front line. “Our oath says that we have to alleviate suffering always, that we have to treat it whenever possible, in the best way, with ethics, but not to die,” he said.

“A professor of mine called me desperately: ‘I am 85 years old, with cancer that I had in the prostate, with metastasis in the spine, walking with the aid of two crutches, can I answer?’ No, professor, for God’s sake. He was afraid to go to the front line, but with this kind of situation we will never agree “, he said.

The victims are Paulo Chamma, Sérgio Fagundes, Luiz Sérgio Herthal do Espírito Santo, Astolfo Serra, Claudia Nogueira Cardoso, Ricardo Antonio Piacenso, José Manoel de Melo Gomes, João Batista Marangoni, Celso de Almeida Felício, Magna Sandra Gomes de Deus and Justino José Lage Neto.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.