On March 10, Eibar-Real Sociedad was played, the last game of the First Division before the pandemic paralyzed practically everything in Spain. Just three months later, on Wednesday June 10, the ball will roll again in a professional soccer field, Vallecas, to complete the 45 minutes of Rayo Vallecano-Albacete, suspended at the time for the insults to Zozulya. Now, like that distant Tuesday in March, the stands will be empty. But that does not diminish the importance of the eleven days that, among other things, will decide the league title between those of almost always, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The pandemic has slowed down many things, including football, but the three months without competition will bring about an unusual situation in high competition: the 20 First Division teams return with their squads almost completely, without significant injuries. Among the beneficiaries are three key players in their teams, who under normal conditions would have missed the League final: Luis Suárez at Barcelona, ​​and Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio at Madrid.

Precisely, yesterday Luis Suárez received the medical discharge, who had to have a meniscus operation after participating in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. That long-lasting injury, which ruled him out for the end of the League and almost for a hypothetical final of the Champions League, forced Barcelona to sign Braithwaite, from Leganés, in the winter market, since the Uruguayan’s loss joined to Dembélé’s.

Now Quique Setién can count on goal insurance, a striker who had eleven goals in the 18 league games he played. Luis Suárez, in addition, is the ideal companion for Leo Messi, with whom he understands himself almost blindly. They are decisive for Barça to be, by far, the top scorer team (63). The Barça problems must be sought further back, in an unstable midfield and a defense that leave worrying numbers at the Camp Nou: with 31 goals received, Barça have five teams ahead of them with the fewest goals.

That, defensive security, is the great strength that allows Madrid to return to fight for the League title three years later. The establishment of Courtois in goal has contributed to some spectacular numbers, with only 19 goals received in 27 days. The Varane-Sergio Ramos tandem continues to be a guarantee and, in addition, the center-backs have been calmer since the left-back is occupied by Frenchman Mendy.

The Madrid deficit continues to refer to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo two seasons ago. No one has been able to offset the torrent of goals from the Portuguese, despite the improvement in that section of Benzema. For various reasons, the players who should help the French have not given the expected performance. Bale is still in his world, Vinicius does not correct his finishing deficit and injuries have slowed Marco Asensio and Hazard. His recovery seems key for these eleven days to come.

In a League final compressed into a month and a half, with matches every three days, the depth of the squads can also be an important factor. In that sense, Real Madrid seems to be more prepared to face the mini-marathon. Zinedine Zidane, who made rotations a passport to success in the season of the last League-Champions double (2016-17), has more closet than Quique Setién, who in the beginning in the Barça bench had to resort to more than once of the subsidiary. But the Cantabrian does not complain, among other things because he has the wild card, Leo Messi. In his fifteen professional seasons, the Argentine has never had so much rest as that caused by confinement. Barça need it to stop a Madrid that, with an eye on Europe, is also hungry for national titles.