Eleven cases of Covid among 800 tests carried out on immigrants in Ceuta

A total of 11 immigrants -Most minors- have tested positive for Covid-19 in tests carried out by the National Institute of Health Management (INGESA) on migrants who have entered Ceuta since Monday.

As reported by health sources, INGESA is being in charge of the conducting tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 together with the Spanish Red Cross and health workers from the National Police.

In these tests, 11 positives of about 800 tests performed.

It was necessary the hospitalization of one of the minors, who is isolated under emergency observation.

The Government of the Autonomous City of Ceuta has warned this Friday that the cases of Covid-19 that are detected in Moroccan immigrants who have entered the city they will not count in the accumulated incidence for the autonomy of Ceuta.

In statements to journalists, the local Government Health Minister, Alberto Gaitán (PP), has stated that he has maintained contacts with the Minister of Health so that he can be give “proper treatment” to the incidence that this massive influx of people will cause in the cases of Covid-19.